A glimpse at ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $21.20, up 1.10% from its previous closing price of $20.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3400983 shares were traded. ZIM stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.20.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ZIM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on February 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $15 from $26.50 previously.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $55.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on July 21, 2022, with a $55 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ZIM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZIM has reached a high of $91.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.97.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ZIM traded 4.34M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.96M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 120.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.39M. Insiders hold about 22.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ZIM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 18.02M with a Short Ratio of 18.92M, compared to 15.9M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.01% and a Short% of Float of 20.55%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.50, ZIM has a forward annual dividend rate of 30.05. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 127.49%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $9.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $10.39 and a low estimate of $8.85, while EPS last year was $12.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.1, with high estimates of $5.59 and low estimates of $1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $43.12 and $36.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $39.98. EPS for the following year is $8.12, with 6 analysts recommending between $12.43 and $1.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZIM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.73B, up 19.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.84B and the low estimate is $5.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -40.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.