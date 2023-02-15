A Stock You Should Be Looking At: TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

After finishing at $14.00 in the prior trading day, TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) closed at $13.95, down -0.36%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 504969 shares were traded. TTMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.75.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TTMI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 10, 2022, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $14.

On September 29, 2020, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on September 29, 2020, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Weber Daniel J sold 10,000 shares for $16.36 per share. The transaction valued at 163,594 led to the insider holds 84,736 shares of the business.

Hardwick William Kent sold 5,000 shares of TTMI for $81,470 on Aug 08. The SVP Global Sales and EMS now owns 82,889 shares after completing the transaction at $16.29 per share. On Jun 23, another insider, Titterton Philip, who serves as the EVP & COO of the company, sold 12,990 shares for $12.13 each. As a result, the insider received 157,545 and left with 87,196 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TTM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTMI has reached a high of $17.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.63.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 479.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 631.96k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 102.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.63M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TTMI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.07M with a Short Ratio of 1.92M, compared to 1.52M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.03% and a Short% of Float of 2.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.68 and $1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.63. EPS for the following year is $1.75, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.86 and $1.51.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $675.58M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $677M to a low estimate of $674.72M. As of the current estimate, TTM Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $552.74M, an estimated increase of 22.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $677.02M, an increase of 13.20% less than the figure of $22.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $688.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $664.26M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTMI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.25B, up 13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.78B and the low estimate is $2.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.