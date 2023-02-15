A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

After finishing at $52.58 in the prior trading day, Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) closed at $50.37, down -4.20%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5881257 shares were traded. W stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.01.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of W by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 23, 2023, Wedbush Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $38.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Overweight on January 23, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $63.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Netzer Thomas sold 5,082 shares for $69.14 per share. The transaction valued at 351,361 led to the insider holds 83,206 shares of the business.

Tan Fiona sold 3,038 shares of W for $210,345 on Feb 02. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 45,263 shares after completing the transaction at $69.24 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Oblak Steve, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 1,835 shares for $69.23 each. As a result, the insider received 127,039 and left with 188,609 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, W has reached a high of $148.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.91.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.13M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 106.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.78M. Shares short for W as of Jan 12, 2023 were 27.07M with a Short Ratio of 26.90M, compared to 23.92M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25.27% and a Short% of Float of 47.78%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 29 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-2.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.71 and a low estimate of $-3.71, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.61, with high estimates of $-0.81 and low estimates of $-2.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-5.39 and $-8.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-7.48. EPS for the following year is $-4.74, with 31 analysts recommending between $-2.38 and $-8.97.

Revenue Estimates

27 analysts predict $2.82B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.02B to a low estimate of $2.66B. As of the current estimate, Wayfair Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.12B, an estimated decrease of -9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.05B, a decrease of -6.30% over than the figure of $-9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.8B.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for W’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.71B, down -11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.03B and the low estimate is $11.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.