AMWL (American Well Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) closed at $3.72 in the last session, up 0.27% from day before closing price of $3.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 620828 shares were traded. AMWL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMWL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 07, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $5.

On April 14, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on April 14, 2022, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Schoenberg Ido sold 10,645 shares for $3.88 per share. The transaction valued at 41,348 led to the insider holds 1,463,382 shares of the business.

Schoenberg Roy sold 7,411 shares of AMWL for $28,787 on Feb 01. The President, co-CEO now owns 2,283,525 shares after completing the transaction at $3.88 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Knight Kurt, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 6,234 shares for $3.88 each. As a result, the insider received 24,215 and left with 1,424,940 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMWL has reached a high of $5.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5286, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8895.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMWL traded on average about 1.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.33M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 277.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 220.63M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AMWL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.57M with a Short Ratio of 11.59M, compared to 11.31M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.96% and a Short% of Float of 5.77%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.23 and a low estimate of $-0.28, while EPS last year was $-0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.24, with high estimates of $-0.21 and low estimates of $-0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.96 and $-1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.02. EPS for the following year is $-0.71, with 11 analysts recommending between $-0.56 and $-0.95.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $68.23M. It ranges from a high estimate of $71.04M to a low estimate of $65.11M. As of the current estimate, American Well Corporation’s year-ago sales were $62.22M, an estimated increase of 9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $79.69M, an increase of 9.50% less than the figure of $9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $82.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $74.78M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMWL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $280.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $268.71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $276.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.79M, up 9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $321.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $339.2M and the low estimate is $298.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.