An average trading volume for IonQ Inc. (IONQ) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) closed at $4.99 in the last session, up 2.04% from day before closing price of $4.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3907667 shares were traded. IONQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IONQ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 21.20 and its Current Ratio is at 21.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on June 08, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On November 22, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Chapman Peter Hume sold 7,304 shares for $4.43 per share. The transaction valued at 32,357 led to the insider holds 458,762 shares of the business.

Babinski Laurie A. sold 5,199 shares of IONQ for $23,032 on Dec 12. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 238,803 shares after completing the transaction at $4.43 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Kramer Thomas G., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,079 shares for $4.43 each. As a result, the insider received 13,640 and left with 824,232 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 108.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IONQ has reached a high of $17.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2530, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1548.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IONQ traded on average about 3.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.8M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 198.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.36M. Insiders hold about 7.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.50% stake in the company. Shares short for IONQ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 23.9M with a Short Ratio of 17.60M, compared to 22M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.00% and a Short% of Float of 19.20%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.08 and a low estimate of $-0.11, while EPS last year was $-0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.11, with high estimates of $-0.08 and low estimates of $-0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.26 and $-0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.27. EPS for the following year is $-0.51, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.41 and $-0.6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.73M. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.87M to a low estimate of $2.5M. As of the current estimate, IonQ Inc.’s year-ago sales were $250k, an estimated increase of 992.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.38M, an increase of 105.10% less than the figure of $992.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.18M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IONQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.87M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.1M, up 406.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.82M and the low estimate is $16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 79.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.