An average trading volume for Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) closed at $5.90 in the last session, up 7.86% from day before closing price of $5.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13844134 shares were traded. RIOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.33.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RIOT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 29, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $7.

Compass Point Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when D’Ambrosio Lance Varro sold 26,000 shares for $6.39 per share. The transaction valued at 166,101 led to the insider holds 69,441 shares of the business.

Jackman William Richard sold 25,000 shares of RIOT for $100,000 on Dec 15. The EVP & General Counsel now owns 1,018,389 shares after completing the transaction at $4.00 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, Harris Chad Everett, who serves as the EVP, CCO of the company, sold 75,565 shares for $4.15 each. As a result, the insider received 313,595 and left with 984,942 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIOT has reached a high of $23.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.21.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RIOT traded on average about 13.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 16.1M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 167.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.75M. Insiders hold about 6.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RIOT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 25M with a Short Ratio of 28.92M, compared to 24.44M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.96% and a Short% of Float of 15.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $-0.12, while EPS last year was $-0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.01, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $-0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and $-2.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.14. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.15 and $-0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $375.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $271M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $306.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $213.24M, up 43.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $528.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $791.2M and the low estimate is $412M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 72.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.