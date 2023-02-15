An average trading volume for SeqLL Inc. (SQL) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $1.07 in the prior trading day, SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ: SQL) closed at $1.00, down -6.54%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1314337 shares were traded. SQL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SQL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when Miscoll Douglas Patrick bought 1,500 shares for $0.33 per share. The transaction valued at 495 led to the insider holds 103,736 shares of the business.

Miscoll Douglas Patrick bought 1,500 shares of SQL for $525 on Dec 16. The Director now owns 103,736 shares after completing the transaction at $0.35 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, JONES DANIEL ROBERT, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 5,733 shares for $0.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,236 and bolstered with 2,565,733 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 75.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SQL has reached a high of $2.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4802, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7058.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 18.21M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 11.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.52M. Insiders hold about 22.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SQL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.78k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 21.84k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.02% and a Short% of Float of 0.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SQL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $80k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $80k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $80k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $210k, down -61.90% from the average estimate.