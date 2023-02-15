An investigation into AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $4.68 in the prior trading day, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) closed at $4.50, down -3.85%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 35986593 shares were traded. AMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3900.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMC by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on January 03, 2023, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $4.50 from $7.50 previously.

On October 12, 2022, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Neutral rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $7.50.

Wedbush Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on November 04, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when Antara Capital LP sold 287,789 shares for $4.56 per share. The transaction valued at 1,312,548 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Antara Capital LP sold 4,046,622 shares of AMC for $12,240,162 on Feb 13. The 10% Owner now owns 287,789 shares after completing the transaction at $3.02 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, Antara Capital LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 3,638,989 shares for $4.79 each. As a result, the insider received 17,428,210 and left with 1,361,011 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMC has reached a high of $21.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.3664, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.9512.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 31.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 39.59M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 516.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 515.28M. Insiders hold about 0.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AMC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 104.36M with a Short Ratio of 118.27M, compared to 100.01M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.10% and a Short% of Float of 20.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.12 and a low estimate of $-0.31, while EPS last year was $-0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.12, with high estimates of $-0.07 and low estimates of $-0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.16 and $-1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.25. EPS for the following year is $-0.37, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.13 and $-0.61.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $961.09M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $856M. As of the current estimate, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $763.2M, an estimated increase of 25.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.23B, an increase of 4.90% less than the figure of $25.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.14B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.53B, up 64.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.33B and the low estimate is $4.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.