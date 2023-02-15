An investigation into Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s technical aspects

The price of Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) closed at $0.62 in the last session, up 0.96% from day before closing price of $0.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0059 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4655497 shares were traded. BBIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6298 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5710.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BBIG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when McFillin Phillip Anthony sold 50,000 shares for $1.20 per share. The transaction valued at 60,000 led to the insider holds 204,756 shares of the business.

McFillin Phillip Anthony sold 75,000 shares of BBIG for $107,752 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 254,756 shares after completing the transaction at $1.44 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBIG has reached a high of $2.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6071, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0024.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BBIG traded on average about 7.50M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.42M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 233.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 231.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BBIG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 35.97M with a Short Ratio of 34.66M, compared to 37.15M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.43% and a Short% of Float of 15.45%.