An overall feel about Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) closed at $0.34 up 3.45% from its previous closing price of $0.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0114 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6322241 shares were traded. ARVL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3730 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3047.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Arrival’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on October 06, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On June 03, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARVL has reached a high of $4.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3140, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0061.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ARVL has traded an average of 13.64M shares per day and 6.45M over the past ten days. A total of 638.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 220.24M. Insiders hold about 62.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ARVL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 40.05M with a Short Ratio of 49.55M, compared to 26.48M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.28% and a Short% of Float of 23.05%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.09 and a low estimate of $-0.09, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.09, with high estimates of $-0.09 and low estimates of $-0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.3 and $-0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.4. EPS for the following year is $-0.37, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.37 and $-0.37.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $338.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $349.77M and the low estimate is $327.19M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3,087.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.