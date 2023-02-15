An overall feel about BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) closed at $4.14 up 5.61% from its previous closing price of $3.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9180723 shares were traded. BBAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 28, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Kinley Joshua Lane sold 4,462 shares for $0.90 per share. The transaction valued at 4,016 led to the insider holds 2,343 shares of the business.

Kinley Joshua Lane sold 20,538 shares of BBAI for $20,177 on Nov 30. The Chief Corp. Dev. Officer now owns 6,805 shares after completing the transaction at $0.98 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBAI has reached a high of $16.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9283, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8767.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BBAI has traded an average of 6.37M shares per day and 17.93M over the past ten days. A total of 126.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.27M. Insiders hold about 97.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BBAI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 546.97k with a Short Ratio of 0.71M, compared to 481.21k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.43% and a Short% of Float of 12.78%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.07, with high estimates of $-0.07 and low estimates of $-0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.77 and $-0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.77. EPS for the following year is $-0.32, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.22 and $-0.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $154.54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $151.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $153.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $145.58M, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $181.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $201.74M and the low estimate is $169.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.