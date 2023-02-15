An overall feel about Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX: SENS) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.10, up 1.85% from its previous closing price of $1.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2321670 shares were traded. SENS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0700.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SENS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on August 19, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On April 01, 2021, SVB Leerink Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $3.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when JAIN Mukul sold 50,000 shares for $1.97 per share. The transaction valued at 98,500 led to the insider holds 2,506,156 shares of the business.

Fiorentino Edward sold 63,553 shares of SENS for $104,862 on Mar 11. The Director now owns 427,739 shares after completing the transaction at $1.65 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Senseonics’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 35.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SENS has reached a high of $2.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0971, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2628.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SENS traded 2.53M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 472.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 435.95M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SENS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 71.06M with a Short Ratio of 61.46M, compared to 66.84M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.27% and a Short% of Float of 15.57%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.04 and a low estimate of $-0.05, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.04, with high estimates of $-0.04 and low estimates of $-0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $-0.15, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.11 and $-0.22.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $4.31M. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.3M to a low estimate of $3.6M. As of the current estimate, Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.53M, an estimated increase of 22.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.88M, an increase of 46.70% over than the figure of $22.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SENS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.68M, up 20.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.14M and the low estimate is $26M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 91.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.