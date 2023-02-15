Analysis of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS): Selected Notes

Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS) closed the day trading at $8.68 down -14.73% from the previous closing price of $10.18. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 746599 shares were traded. MTLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.61.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MTLS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 20, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $28.

On September 02, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on September 02, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Materialise’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 66.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 78.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTLS has reached a high of $22.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.83.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MTLS traded about 251.23K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MTLS traded about 167.43k shares per day. A total of 59.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.00M. Insiders hold about 2.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MTLS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 364.97k with a Short Ratio of 0.34M, compared to 555.76k on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $-0.04, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $-0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and $-0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.14, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.26 and $-0.03.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $55.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $56.66M to a low estimate of $53.73M. As of the current estimate, Materialise NV’s year-ago sales were $59.09M, an estimated decrease of -6.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $59.98M, a decrease of -0.10% over than the figure of $-6.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $63.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $57.83M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $228.59M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $220.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $224.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $216.45M, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $252.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $259.45M and the low estimate is $242.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.