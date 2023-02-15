Analysis of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM): Selected Notes

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) closed the day trading at $0.41 down -2.36% from the previous closing price of $0.42. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0099 from its previous closing price. On the day, 671041 shares were traded. PAVM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4194 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3850.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PAVM, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on March 30, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On November 05, 2020, Ascendiant Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

On June 28, 2018, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.Maxim Group initiated its Buy rating on June 28, 2018, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when Glennon Michael J bought 100,000 shares for $0.62 per share. The transaction valued at 62,320 led to the insider holds 250,000 shares of the business.

Glennon Michael J bought 88,000 shares of PAVM for $56,082 on Dec 06. The Director now owns 150,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.64 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Glennon Michael J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 62,000 shares for $0.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 42,606 and bolstered with 62,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 67.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAVM has reached a high of $2.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5327, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9754.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PAVM traded about 682.54K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PAVM traded about 478.02k shares per day. A total of 89.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.45M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PAVM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.64M with a Short Ratio of 5.93M, compared to 4.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.19% and a Short% of Float of 6.78%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.25 and a low estimate of $-0.28, while EPS last year was $-0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.27, with high estimates of $-0.25 and low estimates of $-0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.99 and $-1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.03. EPS for the following year is $-1.01, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.92 and $-1.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAVM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $490k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $500k, up 272.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18M and the low estimate is $7.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 490.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.