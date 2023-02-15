Analysis of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY): Selected Notes

The closing price of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) was $5.59 for the day, down -1.41% from the previous closing price of $5.67. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1621058 shares were traded. PSNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.47.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PSNY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 01, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $10.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on August 01, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 93.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSNY has reached a high of $13.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.48.

Shares Statistics:

PSNY traded an average of 2.64M shares per day over the past three months and 1.77M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.11B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.92M. Insiders hold about 51.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PSNY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.76M with a Short Ratio of 8.30M, compared to 7.74M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.