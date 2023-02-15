Are analysts optimistic about DraftKings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DKNG) stock?

The closing price of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) was $16.60 for the day, up 2.85% from the previous closing price of $16.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10523361 shares were traded. DKNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.69.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of DKNG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 09, 2023, ROTH Capital Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $15.

On January 24, 2023, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $15.Stifel initiated its Hold rating on January 24, 2023, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Robins Jason sold 320,356 shares for $17.38 per share. The transaction valued at 5,567,490 led to the insider holds 4,253,837 shares of the business.

Robins Jason sold 338,027 shares of DKNG for $5,265,645 on Mar 15. The See Remarks now owns 4,574,193 shares after completing the transaction at $15.58 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Nada Hany M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 65,000 shares for $15.34 each. As a result, the insider paid 997,100 and bolstered with 177,372 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DKNG has reached a high of $25.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.46.

Shares Statistics:

DKNG traded an average of 12.81M shares per day over the past three months and 14.63M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 448.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 433.40M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DKNG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 38.15M with a Short Ratio of 33.68M, compared to 42.29M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.50% and a Short% of Float of 9.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.76 and a low estimate of $-1.22, while EPS last year was $-1.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.5, with high estimates of $-0.22 and low estimates of $-0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.52 and $-4.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.21. EPS for the following year is $-2.23, with 26 analysts recommending between $-1.25 and $-3.11.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 24 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $464.9M to a low estimate of $398.68M. As of the current estimate, DraftKings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $219.83M, an estimated increase of 97.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $817.7M, an increase of 72.80% less than the figure of $97.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $859M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $775M.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DKNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, up 64.70% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.12B and the low estimate is $2.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.