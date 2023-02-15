Are analysts optimistic about GitLab Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GTLB) stock?

The closing price of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB) was $47.26 for the day, up 9.30% from the previous closing price of $43.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2648197 shares were traded. GTLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.99.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GTLB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 23, 2023, FBN Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $60.

On December 15, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $65.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on December 15, 2022, with a $65 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when McBride Michael Eugene sold 6,832 shares for $51.42 per share. The transaction valued at 351,300 led to the insider holds 862,346 shares of the business.

Brown Dale R sold 2,680 shares of GTLB for $134,000 on Jan 26. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 16,265 shares after completing the transaction at $50.00 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, Brown Dale R, who serves as the Principal Accounting Officer of the company, sold 894 shares for $41.66 each. As a result, the insider received 37,244 and left with 16,265 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTLB has reached a high of $76.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.43.

Shares Statistics:

GTLB traded an average of 2.16M shares per day over the past three months and 3.16M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 148.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.98M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GTLB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.18M with a Short Ratio of 9.86M, compared to 6.13M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.50% and a Short% of Float of 10.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.13 and a low estimate of $-0.16, while EPS last year was $-0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.17, with high estimates of $-0.15 and low estimates of $-0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.6 and $-0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.65. EPS for the following year is $-0.65, with 13 analysts recommending between $-0.48 and $-0.78.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $109.48M to a low estimate of $105.04M. As of the current estimate, GitLab Inc.’s year-ago sales were $59.24M, an estimated increase of 79.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $119.28M, an increase of 53.30% less than the figure of $79.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $122.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $118.47M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $420.31M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $412.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $413.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.65M, up 63.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $586.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $623.59M and the low estimate is $562.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.