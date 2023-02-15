Are analysts optimistic about Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ZYNE) stock?

The closing price of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) was $0.57 for the day, down -1.78% from the previous closing price of $0.58. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0103 from its previous closing price. On the day, 636477 shares were traded. ZYNE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZYNE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 21, 2020, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $9 from $12 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when ANIDO ARMANDO sold 35,453 shares for $0.60 per share. The transaction valued at 21,194 led to the insider holds 576,235 shares of the business.

Sebree Terri B sold 24,661 shares of ZYNE for $14,742 on Jan 23. The President now owns 343,204 shares after completing the transaction at $0.60 per share. On Jan 23, another insider, Fickenscher James E, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 17,769 shares for $0.60 each. As a result, the insider received 10,622 and left with 154,736 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZYNE has reached a high of $2.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5876, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8896.

Shares Statistics:

ZYNE traded an average of 349.71K shares per day over the past three months and 544.07k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.05M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ZYNE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 528.17k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 800.93k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.15% and a Short% of Float of 1.20%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.21 and a low estimate of $-0.24, while EPS last year was $-0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.22, with high estimates of $-0.21 and low estimates of $-0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.88 and $-0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.9. EPS for the following year is $-0.82, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.53 and $-0.94.