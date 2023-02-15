Are Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Elastic N.V.’s stock clocked out at $62.24, up 1.62% from its previous closing price of $61.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1133899 shares were traded. ESTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.05.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ESTC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20754.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on January 03, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $80 from $90 previously.

On December 15, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $67.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Moorjani Janesh sold 3,975 shares for $53.60 per share. The transaction valued at 213,066 led to the insider holds 182,191 shares of the business.

Kulkarni Ashutosh sold 3,619 shares of ESTC for $193,984 on Dec 09. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 355,135 shares after completing the transaction at $53.60 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, Banon Shay, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 2,026 shares for $53.60 each. As a result, the insider received 108,597 and left with 8,245,848 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESTC has reached a high of $96.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.11.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ESTC traded 1.51M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 95.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.04M. Insiders hold about 9.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ESTC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.84M with a Short Ratio of 4.63M, compared to 3.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.04% and a Short% of Float of 4.95%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.08 and a low estimate of $-0.11, while EPS last year was $-0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.03, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $-0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.21 and $-0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.21, with 17 analysts recommending between $0.44 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $862.37M, up 25.80% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.49B and the low estimate is $1.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.