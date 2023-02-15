As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) offers stability

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FAZE) closed the day trading at $0.73 down -5.75% from the previous closing price of $0.77. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0445 from its previous closing price. On the day, 619218 shares were traded. FAZE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7774 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7051.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FAZE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Brandt Tamara Sue sold 12,839 shares for $1.86 per share. The transaction valued at 23,868 led to the insider holds 478,598 shares of the business.

Brandt Tamara Sue sold 20,000 shares of FAZE for $37,380 on Dec 20. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 491,437 shares after completing the transaction at $1.87 per share. On Dec 19, another insider, Brandt Tamara Sue, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $1.86 each. As a result, the insider received 37,284 and left with 511,437 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, FaZe’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 146.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FAZE has reached a high of $24.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5179, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.5324.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FAZE traded about 1.42M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FAZE traded about 6.98M shares per day. A total of 72.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.26M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FAZE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 718.07k with a Short Ratio of 0.47M, compared to 774.12k on Dec 14, 2022.