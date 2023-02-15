Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) was $0.12 for the day, up 3.60% from the previous closing price of $0.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0042 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4148645 shares were traded. AULT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1213 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1124.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AULT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Ault Alliance, Inc. bought 400 shares for $4.44 per share. The transaction valued at 1,777 led to the insider holds 1,806,000 shares of the business.

Ault Alliance, Inc. bought 100 shares of AULT for $481 on Jan 25. The 10% Owner now owns 1,805,600 shares after completing the transaction at $4.81 per share. On Jan 24, another insider, Ault Alliance, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 300 shares for $4.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,423 and bolstered with 1,805,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AULT has reached a high of $1.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1258, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2291.

Shares Statistics:

AULT traded an average of 6.01M shares per day over the past three months and 6.72M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 356.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 308.21M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.60% stake in the company.