Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) closed the day trading at $1.94 down -4.90% from the previous closing price of $2.04. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 63459119 shares were traded. BBBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7700.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BBBY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 30, 2022, Odeon Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $7.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Arnal Gustavo sold 12,500 shares for $29.95 per share. The transaction valued at 374,375 led to the insider holds 255,396 shares of the business.

Cohen Ryan sold 5,000,000 shares of BBBY for $105,845,055 on Aug 16. The 10% Owner now owns 2,780,000 shares after completing the transaction at $21.17 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Arnal Gustavo, who serves as the EVP, CFO of the company, sold 42,513 shares for $24.22 each. As a result, the insider received 1,029,824 and left with 267,896 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBBY has reached a high of $30.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9772, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.2238.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BBBY traded about 51.23M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BBBY traded about 101.46M shares per day. A total of 116.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.64M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BBBY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 30M with a Short Ratio of 54.61M, compared to 29.85M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 37.38% and a Short% of Float of 105.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.86 and a low estimate of $-3.13, while EPS last year was $-0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.11, with high estimates of $-0.33 and low estimates of $-1.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-7.76 and $-10.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-8.83. EPS for the following year is $-4.54, with 14 analysts recommending between $-1.42 and $-7.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBBY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.87B, down -23.20% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.1B and the low estimate is $5.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.