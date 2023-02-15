Considering Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $10.02 in the prior trading day, Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) closed at $10.32, up 2.99%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2656530 shares were traded. BLNK stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.82.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BLNK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on October 20, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $18 from $27 previously.

On June 17, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $15.

On April 21, 2022, Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $24.Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. initiated its Hold rating on April 21, 2022, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when LEVINE JACK bought 10,000 shares for $10.22 per share. The transaction valued at 102,200 led to the insider holds 131,641 shares of the business.

Hillo Aviv sold 10,000 shares of BLNK for $184,500 on Sep 27. The General Counsel now owns 105,026 shares after completing the transaction at $18.45 per share. On Sep 20, another insider, Reddy Mahidhar, who serves as the CEO of a Blink Subsidiary of the company, sold 10,815 shares for $20.83 each. As a result, the insider received 225,231 and left with 178,104 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLNK has reached a high of $29.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.34.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.13M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 50.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.91M. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BLNK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.88M with a Short Ratio of 11.62M, compared to 10.45M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.40% and a Short% of Float of 24.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.49 and a low estimate of $-0.56, while EPS last year was $-0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.53, with high estimates of $-0.49 and low estimates of $-0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.87 and $-2.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.93. EPS for the following year is $-1.93, with 4 analysts recommending between $-1.77 and $-2.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLNK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $59.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $49.93M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $53.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.94M, up 156.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $92.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $126.8M and the low estimate is $70.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 73.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.