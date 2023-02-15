Considering Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $51.21 in the prior trading day, Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) closed at $51.20, down -0.02%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3102550 shares were traded. CPRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.54.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CPRI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on February 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $55 from $70 previously.

On December 20, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $65.

On March 15, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $55.Bernstein initiated its Mkt Perform rating on March 15, 2022, with a $55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Gibbons Judy sold 4,920 shares for $48.88 per share. The transaction valued at 240,483 led to the insider holds 24,620 shares of the business.

IDOL JOHN D sold 3,803 shares of CPRI for $188,743 on Jun 03. The Chairman & CEO now owns 933,268 shares after completing the transaction at $49.63 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Purefoy Daniel, who serves as the SVP, Global Ops & Head of D&I of the company, sold 1,950 shares for $50.80 each. As a result, the insider received 99,060 and left with 13,962 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Capri’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPRI has reached a high of $71.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.83.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.85M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 128.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.54M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CPRI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.67M with a Short Ratio of 3.11M, compared to 6.94M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.83% and a Short% of Float of 5.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.58 and a low estimate of $1.52, while EPS last year was $1.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.44, with high estimates of $2.49 and low estimates of $2.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.96 and $6.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.77. EPS for the following year is $7.23, with 21 analysts recommending between $7.69 and $6.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.65B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.46B and the low estimate is $5.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.