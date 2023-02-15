Considering Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 927251 shares were traded. CCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CCO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on July 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $1.50 from $4 previously.

On November 11, 2021, Barrington Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $5.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 30 when ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 500,000 shares for $1.79 per share. The transaction valued at 897,350 led to the insider holds 55,829,046 shares of the business.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 500,000 shares of CCO for $897,350 on Jan 30. The 10% Owner now owns 55,829,046 shares after completing the transaction at $1.79 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 525,902 shares for $1.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 944,993 and bolstered with 55,329,046 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCO has reached a high of $4.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3534, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4736.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CCO traded on average about 2.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.67M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 475.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 468.66M. Shares short for CCO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 34.89M with a Short Ratio of 38.18M, compared to 34.23M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.33% and a Short% of Float of 9.51%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $-0.09, while EPS last year was $-0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.15 and $-0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.3. EPS for the following year is $-0.08, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $-0.33.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $601.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $615M to a low estimate of $588M. As of the current estimate, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $589.02M, an estimated increase of 2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $716.06M, a decrease of -3.60% less than the figure of $2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $739.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $685M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.24B, up 11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.69B and the low estimate is $2.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.