Considering CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) closed at $55.51 in the last session, up 1.95% from day before closing price of $54.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1619846 shares were traded. CEIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.55.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CEIX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on July 14, 2020, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $7 from $11 previously.

On February 19, 2020, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Brock James A sold 500 shares for $78.20 per share. The transaction valued at 39,100 led to the insider holds 473,020 shares of the business.

Brock James A sold 3,314 shares of CEIX for $258,757 on Nov 30. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 473,520 shares after completing the transaction at $78.08 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, Brock James A, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $75.33 each. As a result, the insider received 941,625 and left with 476,834 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CONSOL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CEIX has reached a high of $79.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.28.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CEIX traded on average about 789.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.16M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 34.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.22M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CEIX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.17M with a Short Ratio of 1.51M, compared to 2.08M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.22% and a Short% of Float of 7.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.98 and a low estimate of $2.93, while EPS last year was $-3.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.34, with high estimates of $3.38 and low estimates of $3.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.8 and $9.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.74. EPS for the following year is $22.03, with 3 analysts recommending between $25.82 and $15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $474.85M. It ranges from a high estimate of $486.1M to a low estimate of $463.6M. As of the current estimate, CONSOL Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $149.01M, an estimated increase of 218.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $512.45M, an increase of 6.60% less than the figure of $218.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $513.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $511M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CEIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.26B, up 50.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.58B and the low estimate is $2.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.