Considering Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $2.88 in the prior trading day, Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) closed at $2.54, down -11.81%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.3400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1570341 shares were traded. SINT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0103 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SINT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Truetzel David W. sold 67 shares for $0.12 per share. The transaction valued at 8 led to the insider holds 4 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SINT has reached a high of $70.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.5888, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.5527.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 569.05K shares per day over the past 3-months and 837.61k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 0.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.54M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SINT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 49.71k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 50.49k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.57% and a Short% of Float of 9.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.11 and a low estimate of $-0.12, while EPS last year was $-0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.13, with high estimates of $-0.11 and low estimates of $-0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.44 and $-0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.46. EPS for the following year is $-0.29, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.15 and $-0.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SINT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $650k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $880k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $606k, up 45.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3M and the low estimate is $1.31M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 144.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.