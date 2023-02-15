Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) closed the day trading at $1.97 down -13.97% from the previous closing price of $2.29. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.3200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 770625 shares were traded. GRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7450.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GRTX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 19, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $2.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRTX has reached a high of $2.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8943, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6111.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GRTX traded about 113.71K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GRTX traded about 113.86k shares per day. A total of 28.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.00M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GRTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 519.77k with a Short Ratio of 0.67M, compared to 510.24k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.94% and a Short% of Float of 2.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.45 and a low estimate of $-0.56, while EPS last year was $-0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.41, with high estimates of $-0.32 and low estimates of $-0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.94 and $-1.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.46. EPS for the following year is $-1.15, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.52 and $-1.57.