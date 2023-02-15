GLS (Gelesis Holdings Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $0.28 in the prior trading day, Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GLS) closed at $0.28, up 0.04%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0001 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1013021 shares were traded. GLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3199 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2700.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GLS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when KUCHERLAPATI RAJU S bought 92,000 shares for $0.45 per share. The transaction valued at 41,400 led to the insider holds 190,264 shares of the business.

KUCHERLAPATI RAJU S bought 8,000 shares of GLS for $3,120 on Nov 18. The Director now owns 98,264 shares after completing the transaction at $0.39 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, KUCHERLAPATI RAJU S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 24,625 shares for $1.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 47,947 and bolstered with 90,264 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLS has reached a high of $6.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3342, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4581.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 185.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 381.49k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 72.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.73M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GLS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 867.27k with a Short Ratio of 0.71M, compared to 557.62k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.19% and a Short% of Float of 4.34%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.3, with high estimates of $-0.3 and low estimates of $-0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.46 and $-1.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.46. EPS for the following year is $-0.65, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.65 and $-0.65.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $57.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $57.69M and the low estimate is $57.69M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 96.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.