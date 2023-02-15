How is Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ: RCKT) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) closed at $20.04 in the last session, up 2.19% from day before closing price of $19.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 545030 shares were traded. RCKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.21.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RCKT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.30 and its Current Ratio is at 10.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on February 01, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On November 08, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $53.

On November 01, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on November 01, 2022, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 when RTW INVESTMENTS, LP bought 1,355,932 shares for $14.75 per share. The transaction valued at 19,999,997 led to the insider holds 17,628,567 shares of the business.

Schwartz Jonathan David sold 45,000 shares of RCKT for $738,652 on Mar 30. The See Remarks now owns 179,529 shares after completing the transaction at $16.41 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCKT has reached a high of $23.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.25.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RCKT traded on average about 899.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 710.85k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 78.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.33M. Insiders hold about 3.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RCKT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.45M with a Short Ratio of 6.81M, compared to 11.76M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.49% and a Short% of Float of 16.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.68 and a low estimate of $-0.9, while EPS last year was $-0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.76, with high estimates of $-0.55 and low estimates of $-1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.58 and $-3.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.01. EPS for the following year is $-2.35, with 11 analysts recommending between $-1.31 and $-3.35.