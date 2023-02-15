I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ).

After finishing at $0.76 in the prior trading day, Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) closed at $0.75, down -2.43%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0186 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3645966 shares were traded. FREQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6808.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FREQ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 22, 2021, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $9.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on January 27, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $56.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 06 when McCubbin Quentin sold 6,569 shares for $1.52 per share. The transaction valued at 9,985 led to the insider holds 38,340 shares of the business.

Arnold Wendy S sold 5,638 shares of FREQ for $8,570 on Jul 06. The Chief People Officer now owns 21,186 shares after completing the transaction at $1.52 per share. On Jul 06, another insider, Loose Christopher R., who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 4,415 shares for $1.53 each. As a result, the insider received 6,755 and left with 50,050 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FREQ has reached a high of $5.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3954, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1788.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 520.51K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.88M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 35.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.49M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FREQ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 622.73k with a Short Ratio of 0.79M, compared to 690.57k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.77% and a Short% of Float of 1.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.44 and a low estimate of $-0.66, while EPS last year was $-0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.63, with high estimates of $-0.52 and low estimates of $-0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.35 and $-2.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.46. EPS for the following year is $-1.03, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.45 and $-2.67.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $90M and the low estimate is $2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2,019.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.