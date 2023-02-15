I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON).

After finishing at $13.63 in the prior trading day, Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) closed at $13.56, down -0.51%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10792881 shares were traded. PTON stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.86.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PTON by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 55.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 54.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on February 02, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $20 from $13 previously.

On February 02, 2023, Robert W. Baird reiterated its Neutral rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $14.

Piper Sandler reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on February 02, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Cortese Thomas sold 118,306 shares for $14.10 per share. The transaction valued at 1,668,073 led to the insider holds 413 shares of the business.

RENDICH ANDREW S sold 9,582 shares of PTON for $135,607 on Feb 10. The Chief Supply Chain Officer now owns 9,206 shares after completing the transaction at $14.15 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, Cotter Jennifer Cunningham, who serves as the Chief Content Officer of the company, sold 11,838 shares for $15.24 each. As a result, the insider received 180,379 and left with 27,401 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 150.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTON has reached a high of $34.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.93.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 13.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 25.73M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 341.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 310.65M. Insiders hold about 0.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PTON as of Oct 13, 2022 were 41.93M with a Short Ratio of 40.99M, compared to 34.46M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.39% and a Short% of Float of 15.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 23 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.47 and a low estimate of $-1.22, while EPS last year was $-1.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.63, with high estimates of $-0.4 and low estimates of $-1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.97 and $-3.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.07. EPS for the following year is $-1, with 26 analysts recommending between $0.48 and $-2.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.58B, down -14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.15B and the low estimate is $2.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.