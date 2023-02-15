In spite of Endava plc’s (NYSE:DAVA) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA) closed at $77.00 down -12.73% from its previous closing price of $88.23. In other words, the price has decreased by $-11.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3088434 shares were traded. DAVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.00.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Endava plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $140 to $185.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on September 16, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $57 to $67.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Endava’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAVA has reached a high of $146.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.58.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DAVA has traded an average of 215.45K shares per day and 182.73k over the past ten days. A total of 56.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.31M. Insiders hold about 1.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DAVA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 361.42k with a Short Ratio of 0.58M, compared to 276.97k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.7 and $2.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.67. EPS for the following year is $3.3, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.4 and $3.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $215.86M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $217.22M to a low estimate of $215.09M. As of the current estimate, Endava plc’s year-ago sales were $195.57M, an estimated increase of 10.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $966.63M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $943.16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $953.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $734.64M, up 29.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.22B and the low estimate is $1.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.