In the case of Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER), what’s next?

The closing price of Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) was $1.30 for the day, up 1.56% from the previous closing price of $1.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 888129 shares were traded. ATER stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2350.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ATER’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on January 30, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On August 10, 2021, ROTH Capital Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Zahut Roi Zion sold 4,175 shares for $1.00 per share. The transaction valued at 4,175 led to the insider holds 469,225 shares of the business.

Chaouat-Fix Mihal sold 3,220 shares of ATER for $3,220 on Dec 15. The Chief Product Officer now owns 420,324 shares after completing the transaction at $1.00 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Sarig Yaniv Zion, who serves as the See Remarks of the company, sold 10,948 shares for $2.37 each. As a result, the insider received 25,947 and left with 646,912 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATER has reached a high of $7.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0984, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0052.

Shares Statistics:

ATER traded an average of 2.18M shares per day over the past three months and 2.51M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 80.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.89M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ATER as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.68M with a Short Ratio of 6.77M, compared to 6.2M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.58% and a Short% of Float of 10.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.09 and a low estimate of $-0.31, while EPS last year was $-3.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.21, with high estimates of $-0.09 and low estimates of $-0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.09 and $-1.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.33. EPS for the following year is $-0.68, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.23 and $-0.94.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $212.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $201.94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $205.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $247.77M, down -16.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $211.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $231.2M and the low estimate is $190.22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.