In the case of Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS), what’s next?

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) closed the day trading at $12.63 down -0.16% from the previous closing price of $12.65. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2470563 shares were traded. APPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.15.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APPS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 01, 2023, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $16.

On October 17, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $24.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on October 17, 2022, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when DEUTSCHMAN ROBERT M bought 15,000 shares for $31.66 per share. The transaction valued at 474,900 led to the insider holds 416,044 shares of the business.

STERLING MICHELLE M bought 1,000 shares of APPS for $36,790 on Mar 07. The Director now owns 17,640 shares after completing the transaction at $36.79 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, STONE WILLIAM GORDON III, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 70,271 shares for $46.27 each. As a result, the insider received 3,251,602 and left with 1,136,187 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Digital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APPS has reached a high of $55.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.29.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APPS traded about 2.26M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APPS traded about 3.94M shares per day. A total of 99.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.96M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.40% stake in the company. Shares short for APPS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.4M with a Short Ratio of 5.29M, compared to 5.16M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.45% and a Short% of Float of 6.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.51 and $1.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.42. EPS for the following year is $1.71, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.81 and $1.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $782.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $731.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $753.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $747.6M, up 0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $864.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $934.4M and the low estimate is $772.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.