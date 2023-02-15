In What Direction Will Geron Corporation’s (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Goes From Here?

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) closed the day trading at $2.66 down -1.48% from the previous closing price of $2.70. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5504776 shares were traded. GERN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7295 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6204.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GERN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on October 28, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On November 02, 2021, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $4.Robert W. Baird initiated its Outperform rating on November 02, 2021, with a $4 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when SCARLETT JOHN A sold 446,668 shares for $3.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,340,004 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

SCARLETT JOHN A sold 446,666 shares of GERN for $1,353,398 on Feb 09. The Chairman, President and CEO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $3.03 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, GRETHLEIN ANDREW J, who serves as the EVP, Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 384,719 shares for $3.03 each. As a result, the insider received 1,165,699 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 676.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GERN has reached a high of $3.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7428, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1751.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GERN traded about 8.50M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GERN traded about 4.89M shares per day. A total of 405.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 380.57M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GERN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14.36M with a Short Ratio of 24.55M, compared to 12.01M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.80% and a Short% of Float of 3.82%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.08 and a low estimate of $-0.11, while EPS last year was $-0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.12, with high estimates of $-0.08 and low estimates of $-0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.32 and $-0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.37. EPS for the following year is $-0.43, with 6 analysts recommending between $-0.31 and $-0.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GERN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $500k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $200k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $370k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39M, down -73.40% from the average estimate.