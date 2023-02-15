In What Direction Will Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MOBQ) Stock Goes From Here?

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) closed the day trading at $0.35 down -32.77% from the previous closing price of $0.53. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1730 from its previous closing price. On the day, 580832 shares were traded. MOBQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3500.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MOBQ, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MOBQ has reached a high of $2.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6008, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1220.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MOBQ traded about 133.61K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MOBQ traded about 289.78k shares per day. A total of 8.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.73M. Insiders hold about 32.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MOBQ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 225.05k with a Short Ratio of 0.24M, compared to 182.28k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.58% and a Short% of Float of 2.96%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.