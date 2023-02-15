Invest in Athersys Inc. (ATHX) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $1.77 in the prior trading day, Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) closed at $1.49, down -16.10%. On the day, 912617 shares were traded. ATHX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ATHX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 25, 2020, BofA/Merrill started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

On August 26, 2019, Dawson James started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.Dawson James initiated its Buy rating on August 26, 2019, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Camardo Daniel A. bought 100,000 shares for $0.55 per share. The transaction valued at 54,960 led to the insider holds 368,804 shares of the business.

Camardo Daniel A. bought 132,800 shares of ATHX for $102,256 on Mar 17. The CEO now owns 132,800 shares after completing the transaction at $0.77 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATHX has reached a high of $33.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1172, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1642.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 418.44K shares per day over the past 3-months and 447.09k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 11.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.65M. Insiders hold about 4.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ATHX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 782.98k with a Short Ratio of 0.94M, compared to 533.27k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.55% and a Short% of Float of 4.74%.