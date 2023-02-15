Investing in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) closed at $0.68 down -5.06% from its previous closing price of $0.72. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0363 from its previous closing price. On the day, 46385801 shares were traded. FFIE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 16, 2021, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $10.

On August 17, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on August 17, 2021, with a $17 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FFIE has reached a high of $7.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5282, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6083.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FFIE has traded an average of 49.62M shares per day and 77.99M over the past ten days. A total of 688.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 483.70M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FFIE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 43.61M with a Short Ratio of 87.21M, compared to 29.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.10% and a Short% of Float of 30.30%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.37 and a low estimate of $-0.37, while EPS last year was $-0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.35, with high estimates of $-0.35 and low estimates of $-0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.63 and $-1.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.63. EPS for the following year is $-1.3, with 1 analysts recommending between $-1.3 and $-1.3.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $300M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $300M and the low estimate is $300M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 727.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.