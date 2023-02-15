Investing in Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Inotiv Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.43, up 0.54% from its previous closing price of $7.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1666664 shares were traded. NOTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.62.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NOTV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 19, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $8 from $10 previously.

On January 11, 2023, Lake Street Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $4 to $10.

Lake Street Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $60 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Pitchford William D sold 2,123 shares for $5.82 per share. The transaction valued at 12,366 led to the insider holds 74,051 shares of the business.

Neff R Matthew sold 1,000 shares of NOTV for $6,120 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 62,388 shares after completing the transaction at $6.12 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, Neff R Matthew, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $21.12 each. As a result, the insider received 21,123 and left with 63,388 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOTV has reached a high of $32.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.90.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NOTV traded 1.13M shares on average per day over the past three months and 434.42k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 25.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.14M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NOTV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.43M with a Short Ratio of 2.05M, compared to 1.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.51% and a Short% of Float of 14.49%.