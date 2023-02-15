Is Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $24.89 in the prior trading day, Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) closed at $24.43, down -1.85%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 547587 shares were traded. REPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.11.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of REPL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.60 and its Current Ratio is at 23.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on November 19, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $52.

On November 17, 2020, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on November 17, 2020, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Esposito Pamela sold 15,000 shares for $25.03 per share. The transaction valued at 375,450 led to the insider holds 229,402 shares of the business.

Patel Sushil sold 10,687 shares of REPL for $155,923 on May 16. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 130,146 shares after completing the transaction at $14.59 per share. On May 16, another insider, Astley-Sparke Philip, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 9,632 shares for $14.59 each. As a result, the insider received 140,531 and left with 1,401,080 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REPL has reached a high of $29.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.00.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 497.70K shares per day over the past 3-months and 372.2k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 57.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.27M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company. Shares short for REPL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.01M with a Short Ratio of 1.39M, compared to 1.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.07% and a Short% of Float of 5.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.74 and a low estimate of $-0.85, while EPS last year was $-0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.8, with high estimates of $-0.75 and low estimates of $-0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.9 and $-3.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.15. EPS for the following year is $-3.57, with 7 analysts recommending between $-3.06 and $-4.14.