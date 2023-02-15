Is this a Prime Time To acquire Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) stock

The price of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) closed at $0.15 in the last session, up 2.11% from day before closing price of $0.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0032 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1385553 shares were traded. SYTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1620 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SYTA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYTA has reached a high of $1.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1706, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5674.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SYTA traded on average about 5.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.26M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 44.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.08M. Insiders hold about 1.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SYTA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.84M with a Short Ratio of 2.54M, compared to 1.7M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.10% and a Short% of Float of 4.17%.

Earnings Estimates

