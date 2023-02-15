It’s a good day to be an Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Skillz Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.79, up 3.57% from its previous closing price of $0.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0272 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6029466 shares were traded. SKLZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7920 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7250.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SKLZ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.30 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 04, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5 to $1.50.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $2.10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when Mbugua Stanley sold 10,620 shares for $1.06 per share. The transaction valued at 11,310 led to the insider holds 29,290 shares of the business.

SLOAN HARRY bought 100,000 shares of SKLZ for $227,000 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 291,423 shares after completing the transaction at $2.27 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Bruckheimer Jerome Leon, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 101,215 shares for $2.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 248,989 and bolstered with 133,109 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKLZ has reached a high of $4.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7350, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2233.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SKLZ traded 9.72M shares on average per day over the past three months and 9.45M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 413.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 281.44M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SKLZ as of Jan 12, 2023 were 35.36M with a Short Ratio of 35.94M, compared to 39.26M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.41% and a Short% of Float of 11.01%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.11 and a low estimate of $-0.15, while EPS last year was $-0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.13, with high estimates of $-0.11 and low estimates of $-0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.73 and $-0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.78. EPS for the following year is $-0.5, with 6 analysts recommending between $-0.34 and $-0.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKLZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $277.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $253.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $268.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $384.09M, down -30.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $262.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $300M and the low estimate is $152.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.