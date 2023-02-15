It’s an appealing income play to consider Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN)

After finishing at $0.99 in the prior trading day, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN) closed at $1.05, up 6.50%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0641 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4702294 shares were traded.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of APRN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on August 10, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On July 21, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 30, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when Findley Linda sold 10,191 shares for $1.02 per share. The transaction valued at 10,419 led to the insider holds 222,255 shares of the business.

Krechmer Irina sold 3,630 shares of APRN for $3,711 on Nov 28. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 52,131 shares after completing the transaction at $1.02 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, Deutsch Meredith L, who serves as the General Counsel & Corp. Sec’y of the company, sold 2,925 shares for $1.02 each. As a result, the insider received 2,991 and left with 35,964 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APRN has reached a high of $8.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9174, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8310.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 8.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 13.8M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 34.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.93M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.80% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.47 and a low estimate of $-0.55, while EPS last year was $-0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.42, with high estimates of $-0.38 and low estimates of $-0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.54 and $-2.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.59. EPS for the following year is $-1, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.83 and $-1.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $510.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $471.52M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $498.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $470.38M, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $577.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $607.5M and the low estimate is $528.28M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.