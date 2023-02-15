It’s an appealing income play to consider Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)

The price of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) closed at $0.60 in the last session, up 0.40% from day before closing price of $0.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0024 from its previous closing price. On the day, 991683 shares were traded. LPTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6167 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LPTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on October 04, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On June 29, 2020, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $6.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on June 29, 2020, with a $6 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 179.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPTX has reached a high of $2.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5416, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9394.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LPTX traded on average about 722.97K shares per day over the past 3-months and 481.07k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 113.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.38M. Insiders hold about 7.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LPTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.2M with a Short Ratio of 5.06M, compared to 2.61M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.23% and a Short% of Float of 3.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.1 and a low estimate of $-0.15, while EPS last year was $-0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.12, with high estimates of $-0.1 and low estimates of $-0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.43 and $-0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.48. EPS for the following year is $-0.49, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.36 and $-0.58.