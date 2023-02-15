It’s an appealing income play to consider Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR)

The price of Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) closed at $24.18 in the last session, up 5.50% from day before closing price of $22.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 549871 shares were traded. SDGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.31.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SDGR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on December 19, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On March 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $55.

On November 19, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $87.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on November 19, 2021, with a $87 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Tran Yvonne sold 25,000 shares for $27.26 per share. The transaction valued at 681,380 led to the insider holds 5,131 shares of the business.

Farid Ramy sold 66,886 shares of SDGR for $1,222,669 on Jan 04. The President & CEO now owns 184,432 shares after completing the transaction at $18.28 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Thornberry Nancy, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,950 shares for $35.00 each. As a result, the insider received 173,250 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SDGR has reached a high of $37.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.84.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SDGR traded on average about 665.36K shares per day over the past 3-months and 623.44k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 71.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.09M. Insiders hold about 6.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SDGR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.29M with a Short Ratio of 3.34M, compared to 2.99M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.62% and a Short% of Float of 6.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.52 and a low estimate of $-0.82, while EPS last year was $-0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.47, with high estimates of $-0.28 and low estimates of $-0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.02 and $-2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.27. EPS for the following year is $-1.61, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.32 and $-2.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SDGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $179.29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $169M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $174.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $137.93M, up 26.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $280.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $309.45M and the low estimate is $258.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 61.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.