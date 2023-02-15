It’s an appealing income play to consider Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN)

The price of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) closed at $9.48 in the last session, up 0.85% from day before closing price of $9.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 633767 shares were traded. TERN stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.22.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TERN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 25.50 and its Current Ratio is at 25.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on February 14, 2023, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On February 07, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.

On September 12, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $6.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Neutral rating on September 12, 2022, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 when Lu Hongbo bought 758,620 shares for $7.25 per share. The transaction valued at 5,499,995 led to the insider holds 4,340,212 shares of the business.

Vivo Opportunity, LLC bought 758,620 shares of TERN for $5,499,995 on Dec 23. The 10% Owner now owns 4,340,212 shares after completing the transaction at $7.25 per share. On Dec 23, another insider, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 137,931 shares for $7.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,000,000 and bolstered with 4,882,854 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 365.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TERN has reached a high of $10.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.97.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TERN traded on average about 350.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 356.8k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 38.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.95M. Insiders hold about 3.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TERN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 434.6k with a Short Ratio of 1.15M, compared to 326.35k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 1.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.4 and a low estimate of $-0.7, while EPS last year was $-0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.54, with high estimates of $-0.42 and low estimates of $-0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.86 and $-2.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.13. EPS for the following year is $-1.62, with 4 analysts recommending between $-1.16 and $-1.85.