It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) stock

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) closed the day trading at $59.03 up 4.66% from the previous closing price of $56.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23870065 shares were traded. COIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.03.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of COIN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 11, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $35 from $50 previously.

On January 09, 2023, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $35.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on January 05, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $36.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when Lutke Tobias bought 4,960 shares for $72.95 per share. The transaction valued at 361,832 led to the insider holds 208,830 shares of the business.

Armstrong Brian sold 44,598 shares of COIN for $3,537,757 on Feb 02. The Chairman and CEO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $79.33 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Grewal Paul, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 1,818 shares for $77.06 each. As a result, the insider received 140,099 and left with 55,424 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COIN has reached a high of $214.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.54.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, COIN traded about 15.82M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, COIN traded about 21.97M shares per day. A total of 223.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.62M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.30% stake in the company. Shares short for COIN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 27.77M with a Short Ratio of 36.57M, compared to 26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.33% and a Short% of Float of 17.59%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-2.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.91 and a low estimate of $-3.21, while EPS last year was $1.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-2.24, with high estimates of $-1.7 and low estimates of $-3.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-4.5 and $-15.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-11.48. EPS for the following year is $-5.27, with 24 analysts recommending between $3.93 and $-9.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.84B, down -56.50% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.95B and the low estimate is $2.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.