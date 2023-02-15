It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) stock

The closing price of FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) was $3.49 for the day, up 0.87% from the previous closing price of $3.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8968976 shares were traded. FCEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3000.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of FCEL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.85.

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $3.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FCEL has reached a high of $7.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2980, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6188.

Shares Statistics:

FCEL traded an average of 10.89M shares per day over the past three months and 11.4M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 405.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 405.31M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FCEL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 58.23M with a Short Ratio of 57.09M, compared to 46.15M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.35% and a Short% of Float of 14.36%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.04 and a low estimate of $-0.09, while EPS last year was $-0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.06, with high estimates of $-0.04 and low estimates of $-0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.24 and $-0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.29. EPS for the following year is $-0.22, with 8 analysts recommending between $-0.15 and $-0.29.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $53.59M to a low estimate of $34.1M. As of the current estimate, FuelCell Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.94M, an estimated increase of 223.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FCEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $145M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $112.75M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $133.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $69.58M, up 92.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $144.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $176M and the low estimate is $99.49M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.