It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Impinj Inc. (PI) stock

The closing price of Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) was $125.98 for the day, down -1.24% from the previous closing price of $127.56. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 570686 shares were traded. PI stock price reached its highest trading level at $130.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $123.13.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.80 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 133.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 133.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on December 15, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $100.

On October 26, 2021, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $69.

On November 30, 2020, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $46.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on November 30, 2020, with a $46 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 40,000 shares for $125.57 per share. The transaction valued at 5,022,800 led to the insider holds 2,768,085 shares of the business.

DIORIO CHRIS PH.D. sold 5,000 shares of PI for $629,137 on Feb 14. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 272,784 shares after completing the transaction at $125.83 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, DIORIO CHRIS PH.D., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $126.35 each. As a result, the insider received 631,744 and left with 277,784 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1574.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PI has reached a high of $142.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 119.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.66.

Shares Statistics:

PI traded an average of 477.86K shares per day over the past three months and 695.36k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 25.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.85M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.02% stake in the company. Shares short for PI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.35M with a Short Ratio of 2.90M, compared to 2.09M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.05% and a Short% of Float of 10.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.89 and $0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.6. EPS for the following year is $1.09, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.44 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $72.97M to a low estimate of $72.2M. As of the current estimate, Impinj Inc.’s year-ago sales were $52.57M, an estimated increase of 38.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $75.5M, an increase of 42.10% over than the figure of $38.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $77.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72.7M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $254.18M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $253.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $253.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $190.28M, up 33.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $318.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $327.22M and the low estimate is $311.96M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.